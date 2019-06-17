Head of Yemen’s national delegation Mohammad Abdul Salam lashed out at the Saudi-led coalition launching aggression against the Arab impoverished country.

Abdul Salam said the acknowledgment by Washington that one of its drones was downed by Yemeni forces proves that the Saudi-led aggression has US-Zionist agenda.

US Central Command acknowledged on Sunday that one of its unmanned observation aircraft was shot down over Yemen on June 6.

“This proves that the rest parties (other than US) are just puppets who failed in the face of the Yemenis’ steadfastness prompting the Americans to engage by themselves,” the Yemeni official said in a tweet.

Source: Agencies