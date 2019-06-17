Twelve civilians were martyred due to rocket shells attack by Nusra Front terrorists on Aleppo southern countryside.

SANA news agency reported the attack, adding that 15 civilians were injured.

The agency said Nusra terrorists positioned in Aleppo western countryside from the direction of Khan Touman and al-Rashedin fired several rocket shells on civilians’ houses in al-Wadehi village in Aleppo southern countryside on Sunday evening.

The attack also caused material damage to civilians houses and properties, SANA added, noting that some of the wounded were in serious condition.

Source: Agencies