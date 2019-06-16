Palestinian prisoners in Ashkelon Prison ended a hunger strike, just hours after it started on Sunday, Palestinian and Israeli media reported, noting that the prison service agreed to meet most their terms.

Forty-six security prisoners in Ashkelon Prison ended the hunger strike which was in protest of their living conditions.

The strike began earlier on Sunday, lasting less than a day. According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, the Israeli Prison Service agreed to several of the prisoners’ demands – including an end to night searches, establishing a kitchen in the ward, provision of medical services and the lifting of economic sanctions imposed on some of the prisoners.

The prisoners, most of whom are members of Fatah, also asked for hot showers, air conditioning, longer breaks in the prison yard and the ability to buy fruit and vegetables. In addition, they want permission to take pictures with visiting relatives. It is unclear whether these demands were met, Haaretz Israeli daily reported.

Earlier on Saturday, Qadura Fares, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, told Haaretz that talks with the prison administration had gotten nowhere.

“The prison administration took advantage of the talks to threaten the prisoners, not to hear their demands, which are mainly humanitarian,” he said.

