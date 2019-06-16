Iran will announce on Monday further steps towards reducing its implementation of obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iranian media reported that the country’s atomic energy agency is expected to brief reporters Monday on the next phase of its retreat from obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization tomorrow at the Arak heavy water site will announce preparatory steps that have been taken to further decrease Tehran’s commitments under the deal,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported Sunday, according to a translation by Reuters news agency.

The organization will also announce “very important information” regarding the “limitless increase of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile,” according to the Mehr news agency.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will also discuss heavy water production, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported (ISNA) reported Sunday.

