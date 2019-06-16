Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said Sunday that the suspicious moves against oil tankers in Sea of Oman go along with the US economic sanctions on Iran.

In a Parliament session on Sunday, Speaker Ali Larijani said the Thursday oil tankers incident in the Sea of Oman has all the markings of being carried out by the US after the country failed to achieve any results with their economic sanctions on Iran.

He said the US has a track record of fabricating tension to use it as a pretext for their aggression, noting the incidents during the world war in which Americans would target their own ships near Japan to give themselves an excuse to ramp up aggression against the Asian country.

“The funny part of the story is Pompeo’s remarks in which he has advised Iran to use diplomacy in response to diplomatic moves. He’s really a fine one to talk,” Larijani said.

He went on to note that there is nothing diplomatic in the US’ policy of maximum pressure, and its economic terrorism against Iran, Mehr news agency reported.

“Mr. Pompeo! Is violating commitments and waging an economic war against Iran a diplomatic move?”

On Thursday, two oil tankers – one sailing under a Panama flag and owned by Japan and another bearing the Marshall Islands’ ensign owned by Norwegian Frontline – were hit by yet unspecified accidents in the Sea of Oman. Iranian rescuers rushed to the assistance, transferring all of their 44 crew members to Iran’s southern shores.

The United States claimed that Iran had attacked the vessels, yet has not provided any substantial evidence to support its claims.

Tehran firmly rejected US accusations as baseless, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accusing Washington of adopting “sabotage diplomacy” against the Islamic Republic.

Source: Iranian media