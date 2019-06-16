Yemeni Army and Popular Committees launched fresh drone attacks targeting Jizan and Abha airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s Al-Massira TV channel reported the attack with Qasef K2 drones, adding that the airports were now out of service.

Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree stressed that the drone strikes were highly accurate, noting that control rooms at Jizan airport and a fuel station at Abha airport were targeted.

He affirmed that the two airports are now out of service, vowing the Said-led coalition of more retaliation attacks in response to ongoing aggression against Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition, launching brutal war on the Arab impoverished country since March 2015, claimed in a statement that it had intercepted and downed a Houthi drone targeting the southwestern city of Abha, referring to Yemeni revolutionary forces confronting the Saudi aggression.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah