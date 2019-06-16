An ammunition depot in Damascus exploded Saturday prompting a blast heard by citizens in the Syrian capital, state media reported.

“An ammunition depot for the Syrian army in western Damascus exploded after a fire in nearby fields started spreading,” state news agency SANA said, citing a military source.

The ammunition depot was located in a military zone in Mashrou Dummar, a western suburb, SANA reported.

The explosion was reported around 6pm local time on Saturday. Shortly afterwards, residents reported hearing a second blast in the same area.

The explosion reportedly took place in Dummar, to the west of Damascus. State TV said that the area hit was a military zone, and that the blast was caused by wildfires burning in dry grass nearby.

