US President Donald Trump announced Thursday via Twitter that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would be leaving her post at the end of the month.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump tweeted. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

Sanders has been scarce in the White House Briefing Room as of late, where no daily press briefing has been held in months. According to the Washington Post’s “Sarah Sanders Watch,” the secretary hasn’t been seen sparring with reporters since March 11.

Sanders has been a part of Trump’s administration since he took office in January 2017, becoming Press Secretary in July of that year after Sean Spicer stepped down from the position.

