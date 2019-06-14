Iranian Air Defense Force commander Brig. Gen. Alireza Sabahifard has urged Tehran’s adversaries to keep their distance from the country’s frontiers.

“We are warning the enemy: there is no safe zone for extraterritorial military aircraft in Iranian skies… Even approaching Iran’s borders would be met with a strong response. Thus, I advise you to move as much away [from Iran’s borders] as you can,” the commander said, as quoted by PressTV.

Saying that any acts of aggression against Iran would ‘bring regret’ to the enemy, Sabahifard boasted that the US military’s apparent decision to keep a safe distance of 200 nautical miles from the Strait of Hormuz waterway was the result of Iran’s effective deterrent capabilities.

Commenting on US policy toward his country, Sabahifard urged his fellow countrymen and women not to give in to the various pressures.

“The enemy has imposed political, economic and cultural pressures on Iran, which have caused some troubles for the Iranian nation, but we should know that the costs of surrender are much higher than resistance,” Sabahifard said.

According to the commander, the US expansion of its military power in West Asia and the Persian Gulf while calling for negotiations demonstrates the “unreliability” and “instability” of US diplomacy.