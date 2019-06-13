Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei received on Thursday Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe who is on a landmark visit to the Islamic Republic.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Japanese prime minister held a meeting with Imam Khamenei in Tehran on Thursday morning.

Abe arrived in Tehran on Wednesday and became the first Japanese leader to visit Iran in more than 4 decades.

In a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday evening, Abe said the main purpose of his trip to Iran is to ease the tensions, and expressed hope that his visit would result in the reduction of tensions and establishment of peace in the region.

Source: Iranian media