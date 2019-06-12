Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for talks with senior Iranian officials.

Abe, the first Japanese leader to visit Iran since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, landed in Tehran on Wednesday evening and was received by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Japanese premier is scheduled to hold meetings with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Before going to the airport to receive Abe, Zarif held two rounds of meetings with Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono.

In the gatherings, Zarif hailed Japan as a good partner and friend of Iran in the political, economic and cultural fields, pointing to 90 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He also denounced the US “economic terrorism” against the Iranian nation, saying the Islamic Republic will find ways to ensure the people’s welfare, including by a cut in reliance on oil incomes.

For his part, Kono hailed Iran as a leading country in the region, voicing Japan’s readiness to help reduce the tensions.

Source: Tasnim News Agency