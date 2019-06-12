Yemeni Army stressed that the missile attack which targeted Saudi airport of Abha early Wednesday was successful, noting that US’ most advanced defense system could not intercept the cruise missile fired at the airport .

Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said, also on Wednesday, that the cruise missile fired at Abha airport was a winged rocket, adding that it accurately hit its target.

“Thank God, the missile directly hit the observation tower in the airport causing it to be out of service and leading to suspension of flights there,” Saree said as quoted by the website of Ansarullah revolutionary movement.

“US’ most advanced defense system could not intercept the missile which caused fear and confusion in the enemy’s ranks.”

The spokesman meanwhile stressed that the missile attack on Abha airport is part of retaliation by Yemeni forces for Saudi-led coalition’s crimes against Yemeni people.

Source: Ansarullah Website