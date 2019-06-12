Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that there is no more option for US to pressurize Iran and Iranian people.

He made the remarks on Wednesday morning in the cabinet meeting.

Rouhani said that I tell the Iranian people that no option left for US to pressurize Iran and they have used all their options to pressurize our nation during this period, added that their pressure and threats will end from today.

Despite the ill-wishers’ propaganda against Iran, the country is currently in satisfactory situation, President Rouhani said.

He further said the United States has imposed the most unprecedented sanctions against Iran, the sanctions which cannot be compared even with those under the Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The president went on say that the maximum pressure approach taken by the US is considered as a clear symbol of “economic terrorism”.

Such measures will be registered in history; meanwhile, the Iranian nation has strongly stood up to the maximum pressure, President Rouhani added.

Talking of the Monday visit of the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to Tehran, Rouhani said when a top European diplomat declares that the US has chosen a wrong path, “this means that others are confessing to the grandeur and greatness of the Iranian nation.”

Source: Mehr News Agency