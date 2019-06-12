Syrian Army shot down on Tuesday a drone loaded with bombs belonging to terrorist groups, Syrian media reported.

SANA news agency said the downed drone was operated by Nusra Front terrorists in the surroundings of Tal Malah village north of Mhardah in Hama northern countryside.

The agency added that the Syrian army also eliminated terrorists in Hama and Idlib countryside in response to their attacks on safe areas.

Syrian army units targeted terrorists’ supply routes in the outskirts of Kfar Zeita town in Hama northern countryside.

Elsewhere in Idlib southern countryside, the army monitored movements of terrorist groups in the surroundings of Ma’arat al-Numan city and Heish town, eliminating members of a terrorist group, according to SANA.

Source: Agencies