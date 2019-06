The Iranian national security spokesman announced that his country agreed to release the Lebanese-American spy upon the request of Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun and the mediation of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.

It is worth noting that Zakka, accompanied by the General Security Chief General Abbas Ibrahim, arrived Tuesday in Beirut and met with President Aoun at Baabda palace.

