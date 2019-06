A group of Gazans gathered near the border with the Zionist settlements, protesting against Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ which eradicates the Palestinian cause.

The protestors burnt the photos of the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed.

The Gazan protestors also described bin Salman and bin Zayed as treacherous, raising the slogans of the IRGC.

Source: Al-Manar English Website