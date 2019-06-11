The spokesman of Iranian government says that the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei during his 2-day visit to Tehran.

According to the website of the Iranian government ‘Dolat.ir’, the cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei said about the upcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister to Iran, Shinzo Abe will meet with the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei in addition to a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani.

Rabiei also said “this trip is taking place within the traditional and long-standing relations between the two countries [of Iran and Japan] and is aimed at expanding bilateral relations and developing bilateral dialogue on issues of mutual interests.”

Stating that the visit is taking place at the official invitation of President Rouhani, the cabinet spokesman added “during his two-day visit to Tehran on Wednesday and Thursday June 12-13 the Japanese prime minister will hold a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in addition to holding talks with the president.”

This will be the first visit of a Japanese Prime minister to Tehran in the past forty years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Source: Mehr News Agency