The Turkish Foreign Ministry has blasted a resolution by the House of Representatives promising sanctions through the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act over Ankara’s S-400 purchase.

“The bill passed through the US House of Representatives on June 10 does not comply with the rooted amity and alliance relations of Turkey and the US. It is not possible to accept the unfair and groundless claims of the bill about Turkey’s foreign policy and judicial system,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, Hurriyet Daily News has reported.

Calling the bill’s “menacing tone” inadmissible, the foreign ministry stressed that the resolution was “unacceptable” and “nonbinding.”

On Monday, the House approved a resolution calling on the Trump administration to fully apply sanctions against Turkey in the framework of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a law passed in 2017 enabling Washington to impose economic restrictions on any state that acquires military equipment from Russia.

The House resolution condemned Turkey’s decision to buy Russia’s S-400 air defense system, claiming that the US has offered Turkey a “strong, capable and NATO-interoperable” defence system in place of the S-400s, and charged that the S-400 deal “endangers the integrity of US-Turkey alliance and undermines NATO.”

Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed that Turkish pilots were no longer receiving training aboard Lockheed’s F-35 fighter aircraft in Arizona amid US threats to halt deliveries of the planes to Turkey over the S-400 deal.

Source: Sputnik