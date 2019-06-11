The Muslim Waqf organization in Al-Quds said Israeli occupation escalated its oppressive measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque in May.

In its monthly report, the organization which oversees the mosque compound – the third holiest site in Islam – said that the Israeli occupation restricted the measures at checkpoints leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque, adding that occupation forces had been during May heavily deployed in the holy site.

The Muslim Waqf also pointed to age restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation.

The organization’s undersecretary Husam Abu Al-Rab said that occupation forces desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque by storming it 30 times in May, adding that they also banned the call to prayer (Adhan) 42 times in the Ibrahimi Mosque last month.

He added that the number of attacks on worshippers and compound guards reached 90 attacks as the occupation forces and Zionist settlers stormed the holy site.

The report meanwhile mentioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the holy Mosque when he desecrated Al-Quraq wall and performed Jewish prayers there.

The organization also referred to Israeli provocative calls to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially in the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Abu Al-Rab called for an end to Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the Muslim identity of the holy city and site.

“Al-Quds (Jerusalem) will remain Islamic and the occupation will not deprive it of its identity no matter what it does.”

Source: Palestine Today