A crowded funeral was held in the Lebanese southern town of Baraachit, the hometown of the army officer Hasan Farhat who was martyred in Tripoli terrorist attack late Monday.

An ISIL terrorist, called Abdel-Rahman Mabsout, opened fire at the Lebanese Army and Internal Security forces in Tripoli on the eve of Eid al-Fitr late Monday, killing four servicemen, before he was shot dead.

Defense minister Elias Bou Saab visited the martyr’s house in Baraachit, offering condolences to his family.

Bou Saab stressed that a probe would be launched into this file and there are instructions from President Michel Aoun for unveiling the truth, adding that it is premature to say whether the terrorist was mentally disturbed.

