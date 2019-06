Syrian authorities on Thursday discovered a weapon and ammunition cache left behind terrorists in al-Shahar area in Jebbat al-Khashab village in the countryside of Quneitra Province, SANA reported.

SANA pointed out that the discovered weapons include different sorts of ammunition, artillery and tanks rounds, anti-armor missiles, binoculars, landmines, US-made TAO rocket launchers and medium-sized machineguns.

Source: SANA