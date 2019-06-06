Yemeni forces managed to take control of more than 20 Saudi posts in Najran in the last 72 hours, Yemeni Army announced on Wednesday.

Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya said on Wednesday that the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees carried out a wide-scale offensive in Najran in the last three days in which they took control of more than 20 Saudi posts in the area.

The allied forces carried out swift attack on Najran from three sides, taking Saudi-led forces and mercenaries by surprise, the spokesman said, as quoted by Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV channel.

The offensive killed or injured more than 200 Saudi-led mercenaries, Saree said, adding that the allied forces also captured a number of them.

At least 20 vehicles were also destroyed during the offensive, Saree said, noting that the allied forces also seized arms used by the mercenaries.

“Videos documenting the offensive are in the hands of Yemeni War Media,” Saree said, hailing the courage of Yemeni Army and Popular committees.

Source: Al-Massirah