Sudanese protest leaders on Wednesday turned down a call by the country’s military leader for talks and demanded justice for a crackdown on that demonstrators said left at least 101 people dead.

“The Sudanese people are not open for talks, the Sudanese people are not open to this TMC (Transitional Military Council) that kills people and we need justice and accountability before talks about any political process,” Amjad Farid, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded protests that led to the ouster of president Omar al-Bashir, told AFP.

Farid said the SPA and umbrella protest group the Alliance for Freedom and Change would “continue using all non-violent tools and civil disobedience in resisting the TMC”.

Source: AFP