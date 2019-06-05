The commander of Sudanese paramilitary forces accused of a deadly crackdown on demonstrators insisted Wednesday that the country would not be allowed to slip into “chaos”.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy chief of Sudan’s ruling military council, leads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that protesters say is responsible for a “bloody massacre” that has left at least 60 people dead.

“We will not allow chaos… we must impose the authority of the state through law,” the commander, known as Himediti, told troops in a televised address.

Source: AFP