Syrian government forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, have managed to establish control over several villages in the country’s western-central province of Hama following intense clashes with members of the Al-Nusra Takfiri terrorist group.

Al-Manar television network reported Syrian forces had secured the villages of al-Humayrat, al-Hardana, al-Qaroutiyah, Qirata, al-Hawash and Tal Hawash, which lie in the Suqaylabiyah and Salamiyah districts of the province, killing and injuring scores of the Takfiris.

Syrian soldiers and their allies are now clearing out the areas of hundreds of mines and explosive devices left behind by the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Syrian army troops have pounded and destroyed the rocket launch pads for Al-Nusra terrorists on the outskirts of Sahab and Koura villages with a barrage of artillery rounds.