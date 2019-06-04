US President Donald Trump has met with Queen Elizabeth II amid protests against his state visit to Britain which kicked off Monday.

Trump’s meeting came after he lambasted London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him “a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me.”

“Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job − only half his height,” Trump added.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that protests against Trump are “an opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he’s attacked in America, around the world and in our own country.”

According to a recent poll by research firm YouGov and Queen Mary, more than half of Londoners are opposed to Trump’s visit to Britain’s capital.

Trump’s three-day visit came at a time that Britain was bracing itself for a new premier as Prime Minister Theresa May was about to step down within weeks over her failure to handle the UK’s exit from the EU.