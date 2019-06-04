Syrian government forces have seized Israeli and US-made weapons and munitions, including American TOW missiles, left behind by terrorist outfits in the southern parts of the Arab country.

Syria’s official news agency SANA on Monday reported that Syrian army troops discovered and sized terrorists’ weapons, including hundreds of thousands of machine gun rounds, some of which Israeli-made, machine guns of 12.7 mm, 14.5 mm and 23 mm.

It added that Syrian soldiers also discovered a number of anti-tank missiles, including US-made TOW (Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided) missiles.

The report also said that among the seized weapons there was a drone capable carrying about 20 kg of explosive materials.

SANA added that government troops also managed to discover and seize anti-tank missiles, RPGs, ammunition, machine guns rounds and hand grenades left behind by terror groups in northern parts of the central province of Homs.

On Saturday, SANA that army troops found four tons of C-4 explosives in the Yarmouk Basin area of Homs, saying that explosives had been stashed ahead of the Takfiris’ defeat in the province last year.

