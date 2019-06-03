The Libyan National Army (LNA) repelled the offensive of the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) on Tripoli airport, the LNA General Command press service director Khalifa Obeidi said on Monday.

“LNA repelled an armed attack by [GNA armed] groups… on Tripoli airport on Sunday morning,” he said.

Obeidi noted that 15 GNA militants, including six mercenaries from Chad, were killed in the clash.

In April, Khalifa Haftar, the head of the LNA, launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from control of the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA). The LNA has already recaptured a number of settlements near the capital and the Tripoli International Airport, located around 20 miles away from the city. The forces loyal to the GNA announced a counteroffensive, dubbed Volcano of Rage.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya’s long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the LNA, and the western part governed by the UN-backed GNA.

