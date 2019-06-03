Syrian air defenses responded to new Israeli aggression T-4 military airfield in Homs province.

SANA news agency quoted military source as saying that the air defenses managed to shoot down two Israeli missiles.

“Our air defense repelled the Israeli attack and destroyed two missiles out of those attacking the T-4 airfield,” the source said.

The source added that the remaining missiles resulted in one martyr, two injured soldiers, damage to an ammo depot, and material damage to some structures and equipment.

Source: Agencies