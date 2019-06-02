Syria has slammed the final statement of the Islamic summit held in Mecca in Saudi Arabia, saying that it reflects the submission of the participating countries to their masters in the West.

“The summit should instead find solutions to the problems of some of its states represented in extremism, violence, backwardness, the lack of democracy and freedoms and the daily violation of human rights,” a source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The source added that the final statement issued at the end of the summit expresses only the open and continuous dependence of these countries to their masters in the West.

The source affirmed that the Golan is a Syrian Arab land and will remain so and that Syria will liberate all its territories occupied by the Zionist entity or by terrorism by all available means.

“Syria does not wait for support or any statement from such a meeting or other to affirm its right to its Golan or to liberate its territories.” The source concluded.

Source: SANA