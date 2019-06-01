At least nineteen people have been injured as a result of three blasts at a TNT factory in the town of Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, the local government has said.

“An explosion has hit a trinitrotoluene production workshop at the Kristall plant”, a spokesperson for the emergency services said.

The area of the fire which began after the blasts is about 100 square meters, he added.

According to preliminary information, the blasts happened as a result of the technological process being violated.

Source: Sputnik