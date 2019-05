The Syrian Army retaliated to breaches of the de-escalation zone agreement by Nusra Front, destroying a number of their sites in outskirts of al-Habit, Karsaa, Tarmala and Sarja in Idlib southern countryside.

On Wednesday, the army destroyed vehicles and dens of Nusra terrorists in the town of Kafr Sajna and al-Bara village in Idlib southern countryside in retaliation to their frequent breaches of the de-escalation zone agreement.

Source: SANA