In July 1979, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Ruhollah Al-Khomeini, announced Al-Quds International Day, voicing a complete support to the Palestinian cause against the Zionist enemy.

Although this Day is marked annually every last Friday of the Holy Islamic Month of Ramadan, Imam Khomeini has deliberately given it an international attribute in order to be the day of all the oppressed worldwide.

Al-Quds International Day is an annual occasion which adheres all Muslims and the honorable people worldwide in support of the Palestinians in their strife against the Israeli occupation; it also serves as a political mobilization against the US wicked schemes devised to plague the region in continuous conflicts.

The states belonging to the axis of resistance in the Middle East which mainly mark this Day have accumulated power in face of the US plots and Israeli aggression and hostility, emerging victorious from a large number of battles with the enemy in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Palestine).

On the other hand, Saudi, which leads an Arab axis backing the US schemes and Israeli plots, has voiced a blatant support to Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ which acknowledges Al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist entity.

Saudi, Emirates and a number of other Arab countries have always been against the resistance movements in the region against the Israeli occupation and aggression. On the contrary, they have formed a coalition to war the poorest Arab country, Yemen.

Arabs and Muslims are all invited to mark Al-Quds International Day which reiterates the national right to regain the occupied lands and sanctities (in Lebanon, Palestine & Syria) from the Israeli enemy and denounce all the Arab plans to normalize ties with the Israeli enemy at the expense of the Umma’s interests and rights.

Source: Al-Manar English Website