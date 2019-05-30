Jordan’s king tells Trump adviser ‘peace’ can only come with a Palestinian state – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
عربي
Fr
Es
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
About
Contact
Archive
Thursday - May 30, 2019
Menu
News
Middle East
World
Lebanon
Featured
Must-watch videos
Opinion
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Focus on Zionists
Services
Home
News
Exclusive
Speeches
Hezbollah Statements
Frequencies
Live Stream
Boris Johnson Faces Court Hearing for Brexit ‘Lies’
“Iran Superior Power in the Region”
Jaafari: Nusra Terrorists Taking Civilians Human Shields, It’s Duty to Liberate Our Land
Syrian Army Responds to Terrorists Breaches in Northern Hama
Ayatollah Qassem: “Deal of Century Deal of Shame”
Maduro Says Sabotage Prevents Ships with Gasoline, Food from Reaching Venezuela
New Israeli Aggression on Syria, Soldier Martyred Another Injured
Araqchi in Kuwait: Iran Ready to Create Mechanism for Dialogue with Gulf States
Suspect in Lyon Blast Arrested in France
Rouhani on Lebanon’s Liberation Anniversary: Resistance Only Way to Fight Aggressors
Jordan’s king tells Trump adviser ‘peace’ can only come with a Palestinian state
10 hours ago
May 29, 2019
Live News
Comments
Related Articles
Al-Quds neither America’s to give away nor Israel’s to take: Zarif
Zionist Entity Faces New Election after Netanyahu Misses Coalition Deadline
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiation with US ‘Total Loss’
X
Urgent
Lebanon
Hezbollah Statements
S. Nasrallah Speeches
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Turkey
UAE
Yemen
Zionist entity
Only Pictures
Videos
World
African countries
Americas
Asian Countries
Europe
Int’l Organizations
Islamic World
{{#breaking_news}}
{{.}}
{{/breaking_news}}
{{first.title}}
{{#articles}}
{{#.}}
{{title}}
{{/.}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#cats}}
{{category}}
{{/cats}}
{{#articles}}
{{title}}
{{/articles}}
More..