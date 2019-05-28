Thousands of Sudanese workers began a national strike on Tuesday, leaving air and bus passengers stranded as protesters piled pressure on the military to hand power to a civilian administration.

The leaders of an umbrella protest movement remain at loggerheads with army generals who ousted president Omar al-Bashir last month over whether a civilian or a soldier should head a new governing body.

The body is expected to install a transitional civilian government, which in turn would prepare for the first post-Bashir elections after a three-year interim period.

Source: AFP