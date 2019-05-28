Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Satterfield, arrived in Beirut to meet the senior officials and convey the Israeli response about the border demarcation.

In this context, Satterfield met with the foreign minister Gebran Bassil on Tuesday, according to NNA.

House Speaker Nabih Berri said that there were positive indications of progress with respect to the territorial and marine border demarcation, adding that things would become later clearer.

Source: Al-Manar English Website