Switzerland supports any effort to resolve the tense Iran nuclear situation and is ready to host talks to this end, as the country has done many times before, Tobias Privitelli, the deputy head of the Swiss diplomatic mission in Russia, said.

“We fully support the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the Iran nuclear deal]. We think it is an important element of the international nuclear non-proliferation architecture … We are ready to host talks, we did [it] in the past, there were important talks on Iran in Switzerland. When it comes to mediation, which is a much bigger issue, we only act upon the wish of both sides,” Privitelli said.

Switzerland has been representing US interests in Iran since the latter two have no official diplomatic relations, the deputy ambassador recalled.

The United States has in recent weeks bolstered its forces in the Middle East, in what US National Security Adviser John Bolton has called a clear and unmistakable message to Iran. US forces in the region include an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters.

In turn, Iran announced in May that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the JCPOA nuclear accord and gave Europe 60 days to ensure that Tehran’s interests were protected under the agreement.

US President Donald Trump announced last May his decision to leave the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimpose wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran, including secondary sanctions against companies and financial institutions of countries that do business with the Islamic republic. Shortly afterward, the remaining signatories swiftly reaffirmed their commitment to the deal. This May, however, Iran announced its own decision to partially discontinue its obligations under the nuclear agreement.

