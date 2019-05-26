Iran is inclined to be in a balanced relationship with all the Gulf littoral states and is poised to sign a non-aggression pact with them, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

He made the remarks in a joint press conference with Iraqi President Barham Salih in Baghdad on Saturday.

Zarif then called on Europeans to take practical measures regarding Iran nuclear deal, instead of making speeches about it.

“Iran never violated JCPOA and the US’ behavior is in violation of the UN resolution,” Zarif said at the press conference, adding “we are against any provocations to sow war in the region and will stand against them with full strength.”

President Barham Salih, for his turn, said that Iraq does not agree with US sanctions on Iran and stands by the Islamic Republic, hoping that it can play as a mediator as tension grows between Washington and Tehran.

Zarif and President Salih met to discuss security cooperation between the two countries in a bid to help increase the stability in the region.

During the meeting, also attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi, the two sides stressed the need to increase security cooperation between Iran and Iraq to defuse the current tensions and increase regional stability.

The two also reviewed the latest regional developments as well as bilateral ties and stressed finding a constructive solution to the regional issues.

Upon his arrival in Baghdad last night, the Iranian diplomat met and held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

Source: Mehr News Agency