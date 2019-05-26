Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that despite the US siege, the Resistance in Lebanon and its popular incubator are in 2019 stronger than ever, adding that this must annoy the enemies.

Sayyed Safieddine said that Iran is one of the richest countries in the region, noting that the Iranian steadfastness in face of the US economic war pushed Trump to amend his stance and confused the US administration.

Hezbollah, Iran and the entire axis of resistance in Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Yemen have a vast power in face of the grudges and plots devised by US, ‘Israel’ and Saudi, his eminence emphasized.

Source: Al-Manar English Website