Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri told a US delegation on Saturday that Lebanon doesn’t want war, but stressed that his country will not cede its rights.

Berri’s remarks were before a US delegation headed by Eliot Engel, the head of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, in his residence in Beirut’s Ain El-Tineh.

Speaker Berri said he was not pessimistic over the situation in Lebanon, “which has overcome several ordeals through unity and dialogue between its people,” he was quoted by Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

On US efforts to demarcate land and maritime borders, Berri said: “Lebanon doesn’t want war, but won’t cede sovereignty and rights to land and sea.”

