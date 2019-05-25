Public Health Minister, Jamil Jabak, on Friday highlighted during the General Assembly the impact of the Syrian displacement on the health care system on Lebanon, notably with the presence of more than 1.5 million displaced people on Lebanese territories.

Jabak urged the international community to assist Lebanon in shouldering the burden of the Syrian displacement at the health care level.

Jabak also stressed that the Health Ministry belongs to the Lebanese State and works for the Lebanese people, saying “there is no place for politicization or political affiliation at the Ministry.”

Source: NNA