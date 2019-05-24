The Lebanese General Security Chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim addressed soldiers on Resistance and Liberation Day, highlighting the importance of continuous readiness to confront the Israeli plots.

General Ibrahim said that amid the political and security developments and the deals in the region, we have to be ready to prevent the enemy form tampering with Lebanon’s stability.

On this glorious day, we all remember how the national unity, sacrifice and struggle contributed to the victory of the liberating most of the Lebanese territories from the Israeli occupation, General Ibrahim said.

Lebanon celebrates on May 25 Resistance and Liberation Day which marks the annual anniversary of the national victory over the Israeli enemy in 2000 when the resistance military operations and strikes forced the occupation troops to withdraw from most of the Lebanese territories.

Source: Al-Manar English Website