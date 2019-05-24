President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, said in celebration of May 25, the Resistance and Liberation Day, “this day is proof that the determination of the people will finally prevail over difficulties, injustice and occupation.”

“I pay tribute to the struggle of the Lebanese people, for more than twenty years, to push the occupation army towards defeat and to regain full sovereignty on our land, except for the occupied territories in the Shebaa Farms and the hills of Kafrshuba,” said Aoun.

“This liberation would not have been possible without the patriotic spirit exhibited by the Lebanese; a sense which has made martyrdom a weapon in the face of tyranny and brutal military force,” said the President.

“Resistance is a natural right for any people whose land, water and air are violated. Lebanon has presented to the world a historical example of the effectiveness of the resistance of peoples, regardless of the enemy’s strength and military capabilities,” he maintained.

Source: NNA