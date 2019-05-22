MP Ali Bazzi on Wednesday quoting House Speaker Nabih Berri as saying that there is progress in the border demarcation issue and that Lebanon’s proposal has been primarily approved.

Bazzi added that a final answer is expected next week after the return of David Satterfield, Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield.

“The unity of the Lebanese stance played the key role in this progress, and I am upbeat about the victory of Lebanon’s official, political and popular position,” lawmakers quoted Berri as saying after their weekly meeting with the Speaker.

On the budget issue, Berri indicated that he had instructed the Finance House committee to finalize the study of the budget draft within a month.

Separately, Berri received cables of greeting upon Ramadan from Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Arab League Chief Ahmed Abou Gheit and Syrian Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh.

Source: NNA