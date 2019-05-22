The Iranian army announced Wednesday it would deploy a batch of its 62nd military fleet at the territorial waters in the coming days to carry out security patrols.

In a statement, the Iranian army said the move aims at countering piracy in the territorial waters.

The batch will constitute one destroyer (Bayandor-class) and two warships (Lavan and Bushehr), the army added.

Tensions have mounted recently after the US withdrew from a multilateral nuclear agreement with Tehran, and then restored the sanctions that had been lifted under the deal. The US has also dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber taskforce, and an assault ship to the Persian Gulf, citing an alleged likelihood that Iran could target the American interests in the region.

Source: Al-Manar English Website