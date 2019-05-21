Syrian army has conducted intensive strikes on movements of terrorist groups in response to their repeated breaches of de-escalation zone agreement.

SANA news agency reported that the army units operating in in Hama northern countryside carried out precision strikes on the direction of Nusra Front-linked terrorist groups and their supply lines in the towns of in al-Sahriya and al- Qaroutiya in Jabal Shashabo in northern Hama.

The terrorists suffered heavy losses in lives as their dens, some containing weapons and ammunition, were destroyed.

Earlier, the terrorist groups have targeted with rocket shells the towns of Breidij and Kafar Naboudeh in northern Hama.

The attacks caused material damage to some houses, public and private properties and to the infrastructure, SANA reported.

Source: Agencies