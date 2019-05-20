The Lebanese government held on Monday a new session to mull the state budget draft law as thousands of protesters gathered next to the Grand Serail in Beirut to reject the proposed cuts on salaries and other subsidies.

Prime minister Saad Hariri stated that the draft law is expected to be sent next week to the parliament which will convene to approve it.

Meanwhile, thousands of protestors from the various public and economic sectors rallied next to the Grand Serail in rejection of the proposed cuts on salaries and other subsidies, scuffling with the security forces.

A scuffle occurred between the retired military servicemen and security forces outside the main entrance to the Grand Serail, NNA reported.

NNA added that Defense Minister, Elias Bou Saab, met a delegation of the retired servicemen at the Grand Serail to tackle their demands.

