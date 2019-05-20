The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to arrive in Doha, Qatar, later today in an official three-day visit where he is scheduled to meet with the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Palestine’s ambassador to Qatar, Munir Ghannam, told the official Voice of Palestine radio that the President is going to discuss with the Qatari Emir coordinating their positions in light of all the challenges and suspicious schemes facing the Palestinian cause.

He added that the Palestinian-Qatari relations are strong as Qatar was the first to respond to Palestinian calls to provide financial support following the sanctions imposed by Israel and the United States against the Palestinians.

Qatar recently provided the Palestinian government more than $300 million in grants and loans.

Source: WAFA news agency