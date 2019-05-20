At least 32 were killed on Sunday after riots broke out in a prison in Tajikistan, including prison guards and members of the ISIL terror group.

Tajikistan’s Deputy Justice Minister Mansurdjon Umarov told the Kyrgyz AKI Press news agency that three prison guards and 29 convicts were killed during the riot at around 9 pm (1600 GMT) in the high-security prison of Vahdat town 15 km southeast of Dushanbe, the capital of former Soviet Republic.

Local residents said they witnessed several ambulances, police cars, and fire trucks driving toward the prison.

Reports said that the riots were instigated by a member of the ISIL terror group being held at the prison.

At least 34 other prisoners were detained with gunfire lasting roughly 30 minutes.

The Dushanbe-based Asia-Plus reported that the three prison officers died during the riots after they released 8 ISIL members from their isolation cell.

Source: Anadolu news agency