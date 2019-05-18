Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hussein Salami warned of the US full-scale intelligence war against Iran, saying that Tehran will defeat Washington in this front.

“We are able to defeat the enemy in intelligence war; breaking the enemy’s will to use power means disarming the enemy,” General Salami said, addressing the IRGC intelligence officials in Tehran on Saturday.

He added that the range of the IRGC intelligence operations includes the Islamic Republic, the Islamic Revolution and the geography of threats against Iran.

General Salami warned that the US has launched a full-scale intelligence war against Iran which includes psychological and cyber operations, military moves, public diplomacy and induction of horror among people, meantime, saying that despite its ostentatious appearance, the US is suffering from “osteoporosis”.

“Our other enemies act based on rules, similar to the US, and whenever they feel danger, they stay away from us. They believed that the more they increased the pressures, the more the Iranians more be reluctant to show reaction, but the Islamic Republic caused a collapse of their assumptions by means of its recent decision-makings and moves,” he explained.

In relevant remarks on Wednesday, General Salami underlined that the enemies of Iran have exhausted all their attempts to defeat the country but in vain, adding that they have reached the end of line.

“Our enemies have reached the end of the line”, General Salami said, addressing the IRGC commanders.

“This is the most decisive moment for the Islamic Revolution, because the enemy has come to the battlefield with all of its capacities at its disposal,” he added.

General Salami also warned that Iran is “on the verge of a full-scale confrontation” with the enemies,” adding that they are trying to crush the Iranian nation’s resistance through “the strategy of maximum pressure and by using all of their capacities”.

However, they will fail once again to achieve their goal, he stressed.

Source: Fars news agency